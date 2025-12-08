Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 (ANI): Following a debate on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram in the Parliament, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said that the state assembly will also discuss the national song in the next session.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, the Chief Minister said, "Vande Mataram isn't just a song; it's the mantra of India's independence and nationalism. After 150 years of its completion, Parliament must discuss it, and I am happy that this discussion is underway. Our speaker has announced that it will be discussed in our assembly as well in the next session."

Also Read | Vande Mataram Debate: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay's Family Hails PM Narendra Modi's Gesture To Celebrate 150 Years of Vande Mataram in Parliament (Watch Videos).

Further, he slammed the Congress, alleging that the party damaged the national song.

"Vande Mataram was never banned. Congress is responsible for any harm or damage to it. Congress itself passed a resolution cutting Vande Mataram and stating that only half of it would be sung. During the BJP's tenure, Vande Mataram has only been respected," Fadnavis said.

Also Read | Is PM Modi Government Giving Free Laptops to Students? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake YouTube Video.

Earlier today, Lok Sabha also witnessed a discussion on the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram.

Attacking the Congress over disrespecting the national song Vande Mataram, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Rahul Gandhi for his absence during discussions in Parliament, asserting that the Congress compromised on the national song and "surrendered before the Muslim League".

Addressing the Lok Sabha on the sixth day of the Winter Session, PM Modi stated, "Congress still insults Vande Mataram. Congress compromised on Vande Mataram and surrendered before the Muslim League. Nehru did a 'tukde-tukde' of Vande Mataram."

Hitting back, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra took potshots at the BJP, saying the national song "has always been dear to us, has always been sacred to us, and will always remain sacred to us" and asked if it is "sung in the BJP-RSS sessions or not".

Priyanka Gandhi said the Modi government wants to divert the country's attention from essential issues concerning the public and asked for the rationale for a debate on the National Song, which people deeply revere.

A total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion in Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, where the debate will take place on Tuesday, December 9.

The 6th Session of the 18th Lok Sabha and the 269th Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced on Monday, December 1, marking the beginning of the Winter Session of Parliament. The session will conclude on December 19. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)