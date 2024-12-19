New Delhi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Thursday said it has so far reached out to more than 350 MPs cutting across party lines, urging them to support the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

The VHP karyakartas also discussed with the parliamentarians the issue of extending the "privileges" given to the minority communities under Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution to the Hindu society as well, the outfit's secretary general Bajrang Lal Bagra said in a statement.

They also urged the MPs to extend their support to the VHP's demand that all temples in the country be freed from the government control in the states, he said.

While Article 29 of the Constitution protects the cultural and educational rights of minorities, Article 30 gives minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

"Vishva Hindu Parishad has so far contacted more than 350 MPs in its annual Saansad Sampark Abhiyan, carried out during the Winter Session of Parliament, and discussed three different topics related to Hindu society,' Bagra said.

He said the three issues, which were discussed with the MPs, included the VHP's demand that all temples, which are under the control of the governments, should be handed over to the Hindu society.

"We urged the MPs to support the amendments proposed by the government of Bharat in the Waqf Act. The law should be rationalised by amendments," he added.

Bagra said the VHP workers during their meetings with the MPs also discussed the issue of extending the privileges given to minorities under Article 29 and Article 30 of the Constitution to Hindu society as well.

"Articles 29 and 30 of the Constitution allow the minority community to run their religious educational institutions. Similar facilities should be given to the Hindu society as well. It is because Hindus are deprived of such rights," he said.

Bagra said the VHP had sought time to meet all the MPs cutting across party lines to discuss the three issues with them.

"We are happy that most of them accepted our request and a very meaningful and useful discussion took place with them," he added.

