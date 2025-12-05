Victoria University lays foundation for its first India campus in Gurugram (Photo: Australian High Commission in India)

New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): Australia's Victoria University (VU) has marked a major milestone in its global expansion plans by laying the foundation for its Delhi-NCR campus in Gurugram, Haryana, as per a release.

Once operational, it will become India's first international campus to teach entirely through VU's Block Model, a modern learning approach designed to improve student success and readiness for the future, the release stated.

VU was among the first Australian universities granted a licence by the Indian Government to establish a comprehensive campus in India under the new National Education Policy (NEP).

Over 1.7 million Indian students score above 80 per cent in school annually, but limited access to institutions and high overseas study costs leave many without global education options.

This initiative offers VU the opportunity to meaningfully contribute to India's human capital development. By delivering globally relevant curricula, engaging with local industries, and nurturing skilled graduates, VU can play a transformative role in the country's educational and economic progress.

The campus is expected to open by mid-2026, launching with undergraduate and postgraduate programs in business, information technology, and research. Inspired by VU's modern City Tower Campus in Melbourne, which was purposely designed to teach the VU Block Model, the new India campus aims to bring high-quality Australian education closer to Indian students at an affordable cost, reducing the need for expensive overseas travel and accommodation.

Internationally renowned, the award-winning VU Block Model sees students study one subject at a time, across four-week blocks in small, workshop-style classes. VU is the first Australian university to introduce this unique learning model and remains the largest university to do so.

With a strong equity focus VU Block Model is already delivering outstanding results in Australia - undergraduate and postgraduate pass rates are high (94%) - excellent outcomes have also been achieved through student retention, progression and success.

The VU Block Model has proven particularly powerful for first-in-family and disadvantaged students, and it is internationally recognised as a breakthrough in inclusive education, with uptake in Malaysia and Sri Lanka.

The traditional lamp lighting ceremony, mango tree planting and foundation laying for what will eventually be the VU Campus in Delhi NCR, was attended by the Federal Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, the Hon Julian Hill, VU Chancellor the Hon Steve Bracks, VU Vice-Chancellor Professor Adam Shoemaker, and senior government officials from India and Australia.

The Hon Julian Hill, Federal Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, said, "Victoria University is a leader in teaching, learning and the student experience, including its unique VU Block Model - and now its new campus in Gurgaon, India will connect Indian students with these innovations."

Steve Bracks, Chancellor, Victoria University, said, "This campus is about opening doors to opportunity. High overseas study costs and limited access to institutions leave many students in India without global education options - VU's education and research offerings aim to help change that. Bringing our VU Block Model to India offers students a proven pathway to success - one that is inclusive, industry-connected, and designed for the future." (ANI)

