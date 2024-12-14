Bengaluru, Dec 14 (PTI) A video showing a man begging inside the Bengaluru Metro train widely shared on social media and authorities initiated an investigation into it.

The video shows a differently abled man wearing skull cap went on begging from one passenger to another inside the train. One of the passengers should have taken a video and shared it on the social media, which has now gone viral.

According to BMRCL sources, this is believed to have happened on Saturday though the investigation is still underway to ascertain the exact date and time.

“We are trying to find out where this man boarded. We don't even know whether he wore the skull cap when he entered the Metro station,” an officer told PTI. According to him, this is second such incident in the last three years.

