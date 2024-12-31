Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Visakhapatnam city police have issued traffic regulations for all residents on the eve of the New Year across Andhra Pradesh.

Extending New Year greetings to all residents, the city police announced, "The flyover bridge from Vemana Mandiram to DLO Junction will remain closed for both vehicles and pedestrians from 8:00 PM on December 31 to 5:00 AM on January 1, 2025, for public safety."

Also Read | WHO Still Waiting on COVID Origins Data from China.

As per the traffic regulations, "On January 1, devotees bringing their vehicles for pooja at the Sampath Vinayaka Temple must park on the left side of the road from Goti Sons to Kalamandir in a single line, without obstructing traffic. Similarly, vehicles should park in a single line on the right side of the road from the GVMC Commissioner's Bungalow to Vemana Mandiram. Vehicle poojas in front of the temple will not be permitted."

The regulations further state that no vehicular movement or parking will be allowed on this stretch from 8:00 PM on December 31 to 5:00 AM on January 1, 2025.

Also Read | Karnataka: NIA Court Sentences Bangladeshi Man to 7 Years in Jail for Radicalising Muslim Youths, Raising Funds for Terror Activities.

"From 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM, the middle lane of the BRTS Road will be closed from Hanumanthawaka to Adavivaram Junction, Goshala Junction to Vepagunta Junction, and Pendurthi Junction to NAD Junction via Convent Junction. Emergency vehicles can use the service roads on either side. For safety, the middle lane from Maddilapalem Junction to Rama Talkies and the underpass near RTC Complex will also be closed from 10:00 PM to 5:00 AM," according to the regulations.

Beach visitors have also been instructed to park their vehicles in designated parking areas and walk to the beach.

To manage the expected crowds, the police stressed, "Organizers of cultural events should ensure that their events conclude at the specified times as per the guidelines. Proper parking spaces should be allocated, and additional security personnel should be deployed to manage the vehicles. Vehicles should not cause any obstruction to the traffic flow."

To maintain law and order, police teams will be stationed at every junction. "People are requested to remain vigilant and alert," the police added.

To check if someone is driving under the influence of alcohol, "Body-worn cameras and video cameras will be used to capture individuals driving under the influence of alcohol. Legal action will be taken against such individuals"

"Special forces will be deployed to prevent actions such as triple riding on two-wheelers, minors driving vehicles, overspeeding, removing silencers, honking excessively, causing noise pollution, driving in wrong routes, performing stunts on vehicles, zig-zag driving, using mobile phones while driving, wrong parking, and riding without helmets. Vehicles of such individuals will be seized, their driving licenses will be revoked, and legal action will be taken against them," the regulations stated.

Regarding underage driving, the police warned, "Children without a driving license who are given vehicles will result in criminal action being taken against both the children and the vehicle owners."

"Riding motorbikes without helmets is both dangerous and illegal. Cases will be registered against such individuals. Vehicles should not be parked in unauthorized places. If done, such vehicles will be towed, and cases will be registered," the regulations added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)