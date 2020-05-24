India News | West Bengal Governor Lauds Army for Carrying out Post-cyclone Relief Operations in 'exemplary Manner'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 24 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday lauded the Army for carrying out post-cyclone relief operations in an "exemplary manner".

He said Army has given a big relief to people affected by extensive damage caused by Cyclone Amphan, which has claimed 86 lives in the state.

"Our Army has in short time performed in an exemplary manner and effected restoration work. A big relief to suffering people. Should have been called @MamataOfficial earliest and not after three days. Army was in full preparedness for relief work even before land fall #Amphan," Dhankhar tweeted while tagging West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal Governor also shared videos of Army personnel at work, where they can be seen clearing the roads by removing trees.

The Central Government on Saturday sent five columns of Indian Army to aid the relief efforts.The Centre took this decision after receiving a request from the West Bengal government.

Earlier today, Dhankhar cornered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that the Army would have been called three days back to carry out post-cyclone relief work if the TMC supremo had kept the Governor's office in the loop.Tagging the Chief Minister's official handle on Twitter, Dhankhar said, "Urge Mamata - be in touch with Governor-had this been done army would have been called 3 days back".The Governor said that he is distressed and pained at the horrifying spectacle of people suffering for lack of basic facilities for several days and appealed people to stay calm.

He further asked the West Bengal government to "share real loss" regarding Cyclone Amphan with the Central government as "inflating figures is counter-productive". (ANI)

