Monsoon 2020: Widespread Rainfall Likely to Continue Over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar During Next 2-3 Days: IMD

Agency News ANI| Jun 15, 2020 06:22 PM IST
Monsoon 2020: Widespread Rainfall Likely to Continue Over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Bihar During Next 2-3 Days: IMD
Delhi Rains (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, June 15: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday stated that fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during the next two-three days.

It also stated that an east-west trough runs from northwest Rajasthan to Gangetic West Bengal at lower tropospheric levels and an east-west shear zone is seen from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal to north Konkan across the cyclonic circulation over southeast Uttar Pradesh, south Madhya Pradesh, north Madhya Maharashtra between 3.1 and 5.8 km above mean sea level. Monsoon 2020 Update: Southwest Monsoon Has Advanced to Mumbai, MP, Chhattisgarh And Jharkhand.

"Under the influence of above systems, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall very likely to continue over Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal and Sikkim, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar during next 2-3 days; Scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls over Konkan and Goa, isolated heavy to very heavy falls over interior Maharashtra, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim and Odisha and isolated heavy falls over central India and Bihar, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal during next 2-3 days," IMD further stated.

It added that widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls are likely to continue over northeast India and scattered to fairly widespread rain with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected over Gujarat state during next four-five days. A low-pressure area is also likely to form over north Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around June 19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

