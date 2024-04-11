New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has announced a significant collaboration with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), as it marks its debut in the space-tech domain. This partnership signifies a milestone moment, with ISRO set to procure Garuda Aerospace's cutting-edge quadcopter drones, heralding a new era of innovation in the space sector.

Renowned for its state-of-the-art drone technology, Garuda Aerospace's quadcopter drones boast integration with machine learning and artificial intelligence, promising to revolutionise efficiency across various ISRO operations.

The journey towards this pivotal moment commenced in 2021 when ISRO initiated trials of Garuda Aerospace's drones for tasks including medicine and food delivery, as well as building sanitisation efforts amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. The resounding success of these trials paved the way for ISRO's decision to acquire Garuda Aerospace's quadcopter drones.

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO and founder of Garuda Aerospace, expressed pride in securing this order from ISRO, underscoring the company's steadfast commitment to excellence. He highlighted the pivotal role of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles in the space sector, underscoring the significance of the partnership with ISRO in solidifying Garuda Aerospace's position as an 'industry leader'.

Meanwhile, Jayaprakash also lauded governmental support, particularly the approval of 100% foreign direct investment in the space sector, as a crucial step towards realizing Garuda Aerospace's vision of becoming the first Indian drone unicorn startup.

The drone maker stated that Garuda Aerospace's drones are highly customisable and designed to withstand atmospheric pressure and gravity, making them ideal for tasks such as surveying, mapping, and sample collection. The company has demonstrated significant strides in the drone sector, exemplified by the recent launch of its border patrol drone, 'Trishul'.

Significantly, Garuda Aerospace holds the distinction of being the first drone company in the country to receive dual approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), encompassing manufacturing and pilot training. (ANI)

