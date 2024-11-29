Hyderabad, Nov 29 (PTI) A woman was killed by a tiger in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district of Telangana while working in a cotton field on Friday morning, the state government said.

The Asifabad district is part of the Kawal Tiger Reserve.

State Forest Minister Konda Surekha told reporters here that the woman had gone for work despite the forest officers' repeated advice to the villagers to not go to the fields before 10 AM and after 5 PM.

The woman had gone to the farm at 8 AM and was attacked by the tiger, resulting in her death on the spot, she said.

Expressing anguish over the incident, she said the government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh.

Asked about reasons for the attacks on cattle on forest fringes in the region, the minister said some unexpected incidents happen when wild animals come out of the jungle.

