Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) The Telangana High Court on Friday granted interim bail to actor Allu Arjun, who was arrested earlier in the day by the city police in connection with the death of a woman during the screening of his movie 'Pushpa 2' here last week.

The HC order came shortly after the actor was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a local court.

Arjun was sent to the jail at Chanchalguda here following the remand, amid tight security arrangements.

