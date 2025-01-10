Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 10 (ANI): Women across Himachal Pradesh, led by the All India Mahila Janvadi Committee (AIMJC), took to the streets on Friday, marching towards Raj Bhawan to protest against rising inflation and the unavailability of essential goods under the Public Distribution System (PDS). Their grievances include the lack of food oil supplies for the past three months, which has worsened the economic burden on families, especially women, who manage household duties and budgets.

Speaking on the occasion, Falma Chauhan, State Secretary of All India Mahila Janvadi Samit, Himachal Pradesh, highlighted the ongoing issue of inflation and the dire consequences for the people, particularly women, due to the unavailability of basic commodities.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 5 Migrant Workers From Odisha Killed, 16 Injured As Bus Hits Stationary Truck in Suryapet District (Watch Video).

"We are here today to protest against the skyrocketing prices and the lack of essential goods. For the last three months, food oil has not been supplied through the PDS. This issue is severely impacting families, and especially women, as we manage our households. Inflation has caused the prices of essential items, from daily bread to oil, to skyrocket. As a result, many people cannot afford the basics, which is affecting their quality of life," said Falma Chauhan.

The protest march, which is part of a larger statewide campaign, comes after a signature drive launched across Himachal Pradesh. The campaign has been gaining momentum since Human Rights Day, with activists collecting signatures from residents to submit a petition to the Governor.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Will Central Government Employees Receive DA Hike in January 2025? Check Latest Update.

Chauhan further pointed out that the PDS system, which was supposed to support the vulnerable sections of society, has failed in several areas, with shops not providing adequate rations. "The quality of goods that are being distributed is very poor. The situation has worsened, with the prices of items like lentils and edible oil rising sharply. The public distribution system is in crisis, and this has left people struggling to meet their daily needs," she added.

The lack of food oil supply has caused major distress, particularly in rural areas where women depend on PDS to meet basic household needs. Additionally, the introduction of biometric authentication at ration shops has added to the hardship. Due to poor internet connectivity in remote areas, women have been unable to use the system, leading to delays and confusion while receiving their rations. Chauhan expressed concerns that these issues disproportionately affect rural women.

"There are villages where internet facilities are either weak or unavailable. This has led to difficulties in obtaining rations, especially as the biometric system often fails. Women in rural areas are forced to wait outside the ration shops for hours, with no help from the authorities. We demand that the government immediately take action to resolve these issues and ensure that the PDS system is functioning properly," Chauhan said.

In her speech, Falma Chauhan urged the state and central governments to take immediate action and restore the food oil supply, along with improving the efficiency of the biometric system. She emphasized the need for urgent reforms in the PDS to ensure that the people, particularly women, can access essential commodities without facing unnecessary hardships.

The protestors, led by AIMJC, marched to Raj Bhawan today, where they were not granted a meeting with the Governor. However, they are expected to meet with the authorities to present their demands and seek a resolution to the ongoing crisis. The movement has received widespread support from local communities, and organizers vow to continue their efforts until their demands are met. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)