Guwahati, Jan 30 (PTI) One person was arrested in Assam's Cachar district after Yaba tablets valued at Rs 9 crore were recovered from him, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Thursday.

The recovery was made during an operation carried out based on specific information, he said.

"YABA tablets worth Rs 9 cr recovered. In a source based operation carried out by @cacharpolice in Silchar Aizawl Bypass, an auto rickshaw was intercepted and on thorough search, 30,000 YABA tablets coming from a neighbouring state was recovered," Sarma said in a post on X.

One person was apprehended, he said lauding the police for the job.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as it contains methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act.

