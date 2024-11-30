New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): Under the leadership of Delhi LG VK Saxena, Yamuna Vatiika, an expansive green space spread across 450 acres of meticulously designed flower fields, flowering trees and gardens, being developed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will soon be the largest of its kind in the city, a press release said.

According to the release, the flower fields at Yamuna Vatiika will feature a triple-layered floral design, setting a new benchmark in urban landscaping. With its vibrant hues and serene ambience, this initiative aims to become the city's first dedicated 'Field of Flowers', adding to the ecological and aesthetic appeal of Delhi.

The Yamuna Vatiika is a part of DDA's larger restoration effort across 450 acres of restored Yamuna floodplains. Designed as a multi-activity green space, it will serve as a haven for nature lovers, families and fitness enthusiasts alike.

8,000 indigenous trees, including Gulmohar, Amaltaas, Chinar and exotic species such as Cherry Blossom saplings, along with 10,000 bamboo have already been planted, contributing to the floodplain's ecological rejuvenation. These vibrant trees will not only enhance the city's green cover but also offer a spectacular visual treat to visitors at Yamuna Vatiika, the release said. It also features four large water bodies, strategically integrated into its design to support water conservation and also hold water during flooding, it added. This is yet another remarkable initiative for greening Delhi by the LG, who has already steered green marvels like Baansera, Asita East, Vaishnavi, Vasudev Ghat and the revitalized Roshanara Bagh and Nursery. Now, adding to this impressive list is the Yamuna Vatika, soon to be open to the public.

The release further stated that Yamuna Vatiika is poised to become one of Delhi's most sought-after green destinations, standing as a testament to the LG's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable urban development for the citizens of the capital. With its thoughtful design and ecological significance, this initiative reaffirms the vision of a greener, more sustainable Delhi. (ANI)

