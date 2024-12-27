Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): In a heartfelt artistic tribute, 25-year-old Sateshwar Singh from Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir has honoured former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh with a meticulously crafted watercolour painting. The young artist, inspired by Dr. Singh's leadership during India's economic challenges, chose to commemorate the former Prime Minister's legacy through his artistic expression.

Sateshwar Singh, who has deeply studied Dr Manmohan Singh's contributions to the nation, particularly admires his decisive leadership during periods of economic crisis. The artist's appreciation for Dr Singh's economic acumen and policy decisions motivated him to create this special tribute piece using watercolours, a medium known for its subtle complexity and expressive potential.

Sateshwar Singh said, "I often make paintings of those people from whom I get inspiration. If I talk about Dr Manmohan Singh, in 1991, the country went through an economic crisis. At that time, the decisions he took, after that, there was an improvement in the economic situation, and there was growth in the country, I am very inspired by reading it. If we look at our lives too, then many problems arise, but if we look at them positively, then it can bring an opportunity. At that time when the problem arose, Dr Manmohan Singh saw it as an opportunity and somewhere due to his decision there has been a reform in the country. I was inspired after reading it."

Sateshwar Singh expressed his profound respect for the former Prime Minister, explaining that the painting was his way of paying tribute to Dr Singh's service to the nation. He emphasised how Dr Singh's leadership has been a source of personal inspiration, influencing not only his artistic endeavours but also his understanding of national service and leadership. Through his artistic tribute, Sateshwar Singh has demonstrated how art can serve as a powerful medium to honour and preserve the legacy of India's notable leaders.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, in undivided India, Dr Singh had an illustrious academic career. He earned a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, followed by a Tripos in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957, graduating with First Class Honours. He was awarded a DPhil in Economics by the University of Oxford in 1962.

Dr Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer at Panjab University, Chandigarh, before becoming a Professor of Economics at the same institution. In 1969, he joined the Delhi School of Economics, Delhi University, as a Professor of International Trade.

He held numerous significant positions, including Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Foreign Trade in 1971, Chief Economic Adviser to the Ministry of Finance (1972-1976), Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs (1976-1980), Member Secretary of the Planning Commission (1980-1982), and Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (1982-1985).

As India's Finance Minister (1991-1996), Dr Singh played a pivotal role in initiating a comprehensive policy of economic reforms. Dr Singh served as Prime Minister from May 22, 2004, to May 2009, and again from May 2009 to 2014.

The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister will be placed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. According to Congress Party sources, a 'last darshan' is scheduled for Saturday from 8:00 to 10:00 am. Renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as Finance Minister, Dr Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, where the last rites of former Prime Ministers are performed. (ANI)

