The US government is eschewing paper straws and going back to plastic. So why are the plastic variety restricted in many countries around the world in the first place?When US President Donald Trump vowed to end the "ridiculous situation" of paper straws with an executive order recently, he noted that he had used "them many times, and on occasion, they break, they explode."

The order rolled back a previous policy aiming to phase out single-use plastic items, including straws, in federal operations such as food service, and directed the government to stop buying paper versions.

Many people will have encountered a soggy paper straw that flops after a few sips. It's a frustrating experience for sure, but some are concerned Trump's targeting of them could be a signal of a broader move "back to plastic."

The US president is using the item's poor design "as a representation or a token" to suggest being environmentally friendly is inconvenient for us, said Randa Kachef, urban waste and sustainability expert and research affiliate at King's College London in the UK.

What's the problem with plastic products like straws?

Just over a decade ago, it was not the image of exploding paper ones that came to mind at the mention of straws, but one of animal suffering.

In 2015, the video of a plastic straw being painfully removed from a turtle's bleeding nostril went viral, spurring a movement to reduce plastic waste.

Since then, plastic straws have become emblematic of the global plastic pollution problem that now touches every part of life on Earth.

Annually, humans produce an estimated 380 million tons of plastic waste, including 43 million tons of single-use items, such as straws. A lot of that ends up polluting the environment. According to one estimate, over 8 billion plastic straws litter the world's coastlines.

Plastic can take hundreds of years to break down but never fully decomposes. Tiny particles have been found in water, soil, air, the food chain and even in our bodies. An increasing number of studies have suggested plastic is linked to serious health issues like decreased reproductive capacity and cancer.

While estimates suggest plastic straws make up less than 1% of the weight of ocean plastic waste, their lightness and size mean they are quicker to fragment and harder to collect than bigger plastic items, said Kachef. They have also offered a tangible entry point to tackling the huge challenge that is the plastic crisis, she added.

For example, in recent years, environmental concerns have driven several US cities and states, brands such as McDonalds and Starbucks, as well as the UK, EU, Canada and India to restrict plastic straw use as part of wider clamp downs on single-use plastic.

How good are the alternatives to plastic straws?

Growing awareness of plastic straws' harmful impact has led to a surge in eco-alternatives made from materials such as metal, glass, bamboo, and, of course, paper.

When it comes to the paper versions, Donald Trump isn't their only critic.

"Nobody likes paper straws," said Kachef. "The design of the straw was not the best. I'll admit to that."

On the other hand, most have barely noticed the replacement of plastic items such as cotton buds or coffee stirrers with other materials, she added.

Still, many of the alternatives also have their own environmental drawbacks. Paper straws, for example, are often coated in plastic to keep them water resistant. Some studies have suggested they contain higher levels of PFAS — chemicals that contaminate water and have been linked to a range of health issues — than plastic.

According to one study, when it comes to emissions involved in producing a straw, paper versions were better than plastic. However, reusable options, such as glass and stainless-steel, involve energy intensive production processes. They would have to be used 23-39 and 37-63 times respectively to "break even" with the emissions of disposable alternatives, found the study.

While no alternative is perfect, single-use plastic is still the worst option, said Kachef, adding the type of plastic they are usually made from — polypropylene — mostly can't be recycled. "Every straw we've ever used still exists, either in landfill or in the environment— unless it has been incinerated which has other implications of air pollution," said Kachef.

Kachef said plastic itself is really important in a medical environment to prevent cross-contamination and that straws are essential for people with certain medical conditions or disabilities. But a wider move back to plastic straws would unequivocally be a backwards step for the environment and climate, added Kachef.

"A single metal steel straw might have an environmental impact that is greater than a single plastic straw ... but I think if someone uses that for the rest of their life, that's not a problem," said Kachef. "The issue is not to treat alternatives or 'for life' products as disposable."

What impact could the executive order on straws have?

Practically speaking, Donald Trump's executive order means places like US government buildings and properties, including national parks, will now offer plastic rather than paper straws, said Rachel Radvany, environmental health campaigner at the Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL).

It's a move that would see "an increase in completely preventable plastic waste," she said. But it's one the plastics industry is celebrating.

"Straws are just the beginning — 'Back to Plastic' is a movement we should all get behind," said Matt Seaholm, CEO of the Plastics Industry Association, in a statement following the executive order.

Radvany added that straws are just one tiny part of the plastic crisis but have "become a flash point in culture wars" that distract from a wider issue, namely "the fact that plastics are fossil fuels in another form."

Some 99% of plastic is made from chemicals derived from fossil fuels. The rapidly expanding, multibillion-dollar industry is the fastest growing source of industrial emissions. By 2040, it could account for 19% of the greenhouse gases responsible for heating up the planet and fueling extreme weather.

As the world transitions away from oil and gas, some see plastics as an alternative business model for the fossil fuel industry. It's important to pay close attention to the plastic straw executive order, said Radvany, "to ensure it does not become a pro-plastic Trojan Horse, leading to broader policies and guidance that will favor sustained or even increased production of plastics."

