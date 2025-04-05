Justice Yashwant Varma, under a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry after large sums of cash were found at his residence, took oath as a judge of the Allahabad High Court in a private ceremony on Saturday. Unlike the usual public oath-taking events, his was held behind closed doors. He will not be assigned judicial duties until the inquiry concludes. Justice Varma, sixth in seniority after the Chief Justice, was repatriated from Delhi following the Supreme Court Collegium’s recommendation, formalised by the Centre on March 28. The Allahabad Bar Association had opposed his transfer, launching an indefinite strike. However, they paused it after Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna assured that their concerns regarding corruption charges would be addressed. Justice Yashwant Verma Relieved of Judicial Duties: CJI Sanjiv Khanna Orders Action After Large Cash Recovery From Judge’s Bungalow.

Justice Yashwant Varma Takes Oath in Private Amid Ongoing Inquiry

Justice Yashwant Varma takes oath as Allahabad High Court judge on April 5. pic.twitter.com/FwNa3A8sPQ — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) April 5, 2025

Justice Yashwant Varma took oath as a Justice in Allahabad High Court today. The Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court for the time being has been asked not to assign any judicial work to Justice Yashwant Varma, when he assumes charge as a Judge of the Allahabad High Court. — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)