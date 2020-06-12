Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Reliance Jio Offers Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Membership at No Extra Cost for JioFiber Users on Gold, Above Plans

Agency News PTI| Jun 12, 2020 07:23 PM IST
Reliance Jio Offers Free 1-Year Amazon Prime Membership at No Extra Cost for JioFiber Users on Gold, Above Plans
Reliance Jio (Photo Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi, June 12: Jio is offering one-year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra charge to JioFiber users, on Gold or above plans. Both new or existing JioFiber users who recharge with Gold or above plan will be eligible for the offer, according to the information on its website Jio.com.

The membership benefits include Amazon Prime video (Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Gujarati, Telugu, Kannada, Punjabi and Bengali), free and fast delivery of products, early access to top deals, Prime ad-free music, prime gaming, among others. Amazon Rolls Out Gaming Content for Prime Members in India.

Jio is offering one-year Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 at no extra cost to JioFiber users, it said. Gold monthly plan provides data speeds of upto 250 Mbps, internet (upto 1,250 GB data monthly), unlimited voice calling, video calling and conferencing and access to Jio applications, at a monthly charge of Rs 1,299 (excluding taxes).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

