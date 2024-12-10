New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly shooting a person dead in Delhi's Mangolpuri area, an official said on Tuesday.

Imran alias Fardeen (24) and Harish alias Pintu (29), were arrested near a park in Rohini, they said.

On December 3, Imran allegedly shot Pankaj twice using a country-made pistol, while Harish restrained him. The attack was reportedly motivated by an old rivalry, the police said.

