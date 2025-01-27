New Delhi, Jan 27 (PTI) Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Monday reported a 7 per cent growth in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 224.5 crore for three months ended December 2024.

The company posted a PAT of Rs 209.3 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal, the asset management firm said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations surged 30 per cent to Rs 445.1 crore in the October-December quarter of the current fiscal against Rs 341.5 crore a year ago.

Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund's assets under management (AUM) reached Rs 3.84 lakh crore at the end of December 2024, reflecting a 23 per cent year-on-year growth.

Shares of the asset management company settled 9.03 per cent lower at Rs 643.3 apiece on the BSE.

