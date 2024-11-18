New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A girl suffered injuries to her head when a brick fell on her from a construction site in the Zakir Nagar area of southeast Delhi on Monday, an official said.

Police said the girl was having juice with her uncle when a brick fell on her head.

The incident occurred around 6.15 pm and information about it was received from a hospital, they said.

According to police, Sadiq Khan, a resident of Jalalpur in Haryana, was with his niece when the accident took place.

"The duo was standing near an ongoing construction site in Zakir Nagar when a brick, reportedly dislodged from the structure, struck her head and back. The impact caused injuries to the girl," the police officer said.

Police said that an FIR under BNS sections 290 (negligent conduct with respect to pulling down, repairing or constructing buildings etc) and 125(A) (act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

