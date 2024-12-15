Shimla, Dec 15 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Sunday said the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh was focusing on ensuring that the benefits of its welfare schemes reach every section of society, even in the remotest areas.

At a public meeting in Loharghat in Solan district, he announced the opening of a sub-tehsil in Loharghat, fulfilling a long-standing demand of the locals.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely to Get 3% DA Hike, Announcement Expected in March.

Sukhu said Rs 600 crore would be spent on constructing school buildings in the next three years, while in the health sector, infrastructure at medical colleges and district hospitals would be strengthened.

The present state government was committed to providing quality facilities in all sectors, including education, health and roads, the chief minister said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: Apply for 305 ASI Posts of Bihar BPSSC Recruitment 2024 at bpssc.bih.gov.in, Online Application Begins on December 17.

"The state government is ensuring that all schools in the state are equipped with all the necessary and basic facilities," he said.

Sukhu added that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh aims to make the state self-reliant and provide citizens with opportunities to lead a life of dignity and respect.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)