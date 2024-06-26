New Delhi, Jun 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old man was arrested from Jaipur a year after he jumped bail in a murder case, police here said on Wednesday.

Ashok Kumar was absconding since July 6, after getting released on bail, they said.

"On June 22, our team got information about the accused who was hiding in Jaipur. Team further conducted a raid and arrested him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (special cell) Manoj C said.

During interrogation, Kumar told police that he along with his associates Badal and Kamal had killed and robbed an elderly woman in 2023 in Dayalpur area.

"Badal and Kamal are in judicial custody and are facing trial," the DCP said.

