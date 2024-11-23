New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A Delhi Police constable was stabbed to death by unknown people on Saturday while he was on night patrolling duty in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, an official said.

Constable Kiran Pal, aged around 28, was posted at the Govindpuri Police Station.

Also Read | results.eci.gov.in: Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Result 2024 Live News Updates on Official Election Commission Website, Check Party-Wise and Constituency-Wise Assembly Elections Results.

His body with stab injury marks was recovered from a lane in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

An FIR has been registered and CCTV footage was being checked to identify the accused, he added.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Begins Recruitment Drive For 169 SCO Posts; Know Eligibility Criteria, Salary and How To Apply.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)