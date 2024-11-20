New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two people, including a woman, and seized from them 260 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 1.5 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The arrests were made on November 13 following a tip-off about the woman's involvement in illegal drug trade, the police said.

According to the police, Neelofar (30), a resident of Bawana, was apprehended with 260 grams of heroin. A case was registered against her under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Narela Industrial Area Police Station.

During interrogation, Neelofar revealed that she had procured the heroin from another peddler, Mohammad Sakir. On her instance, Sakir was also arrested on November 14.

