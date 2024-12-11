Latest News | Differently-abled Woman Dies After Hit by KSRTC Bus

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A differently-abled woman met with a tragic end after being hit by a state-run bus while crossing a busy road here on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 11, 2024 10:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Differently-abled Woman Dies After Hit by KSRTC Bus

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) A differently-abled woman met with a tragic end after being hit by a state-run bus while crossing a busy road here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nisha V (39), a native of Poovar near here.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

She was serving as a clerk in the K-Rail office, police said.

The KSRTC bus fatally mowed her down in Vazhuthacaud here when she was crossing the road to reach the nearby office in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Though the woman was rushed to the government medical college, she succumbed to critical injuries in the afternoon, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
Parbhani Riot: Violence Break Out After Man Damages Constitution Replica Placed in Front of BR Ambedkar Statue, Police Van Attacked Parbhani Riot: Violence Break Out After Man Damages Constitution Replica Placed in Front of BR Ambedkar Statue, Police Van Attacked
Close
Search

Latest News | Differently-abled Woman Dies After Hit by KSRTC Bus

Get latest articles and stories on Latest News at LatestLY. A differently-abled woman met with a tragic end after being hit by a state-run bus while crossing a busy road here on Wednesday.

Agency News PTI| Dec 11, 2024 10:32 PM IST
A+
A-
Latest News | Differently-abled Woman Dies After Hit by KSRTC Bus

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 11 (PTI) A differently-abled woman met with a tragic end after being hit by a state-run bus while crossing a busy road here on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Nisha V (39), a native of Poovar near here.

Also Read | CTET Admit Card 2024: Hall Ticket for Central Teacher Eligibility Test December Examination To Be Released Soon at ctet.nic.in, Know Steps To Download.

She was serving as a clerk in the K-Rail office, police said.

The KSRTC bus fatally mowed her down in Vazhuthacaud here when she was crossing the road to reach the nearby office in the morning, they said.

Also Read | Who Is Prahlad Iyengar, Indian-Origin PhD Scholar Suspended by MIT Over 'Pro-Palestine' Essay?.

Though the woman was rushed to the government medical college, she succumbed to critical injuries in the afternoon, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Tags:
You might also like

Short Videos

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
Australia Women vs India Women
500K+ searches
Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe
200K+ searches
RRB
50K+ searches
Real Madrid
50K+ searches
Gita Jayanti
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel