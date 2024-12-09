Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Batting strongly for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said dual power centres are detrimental to any government.

Abdullah also asserted that the government should be allowed to function independently, reflecting the will of the people who have chosen their own representatives in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Kerala Christmas-New Year Bumper Lottery 2024-25 Br-101: Draw Date, Time, Ticket Price and First Prize Details - Know Everything Here.

"We want statehood. It is a commitment made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir -- not just once, but several times. This promise was made publicly, in Parliament as well as in the Supreme Court. It has been repeatedly assured that full statehood will be restored to Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

Responding to a question on restoration of statehood and the dual power setup in Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah said, "Dual power centres are not beneficial to any government. No other state operates under such an arrangement. There should always be a single power centre."

Also Read | Year Ender 2024: From Derailments to Railway Mishaps, Check List of Major Train Accidents in India.

"It is the right of Jammu and Kashmir to have its own state government. People have elected a government, and it must be allowed to function independently," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)