Hyderabad, Jan 16 (PTI) A woman engineering student was allegedly sexually assaulted at a private hostel here by a driver employed by the building's owner, police said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Wednesday night when the first-year student was alone in her room. The accused allegedly knocked on her door, claiming he had a bed sheet to offer.

When the woman opened the door, the intruder suddenly entered the room and allegedly sexually assaulted her. Police said the accused is a driver working for the hostel building's owner.

The woman had practical exams on Thursday, a police official said. Some other students were in different rooms at the time.

The victim lodged a complaint, based on which a case was registered at Ibrahimpatnam police station. She was taken to a hospital for a medical examination, and technical data has been collected, police added.

The accused has been apprehended, and further investigation is underway.

