Jaipur, Dec 17 (PTI) Extreme cold conditions continued in parts of Rajasthan with minimum temperature recorded at below normal at many places, the meteorological office said on Tuesday.

Karauli recorded the lowest night temperature at 1.3 degrees Celsius, followed by Fatehpur (2.5 degrees), Sangaria (3.4 degrees), Sikar (3.7 degrees), Churu (4 degrees), Alwar (4.2 degrees), Ganganagar and Dholpur (4.8 degrees), Nagaur (5.1 degrees), Anta (5.2 degrees), Sirohi (5.3 degrees), and Bhilwara and Pilani (5.4 degrees), the Met office data showed.

The minimum temperature was recorded below normal at Kota, Ajmer, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions, the data showed.

According to a MeT office spokesperson, the minimum temperature can see a slight drop due to a weak western disturbance after 24 hours.

