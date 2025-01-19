Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said farmers should be urged to produce "green fodder" for cattle, as he gave a host of instructions on the maintenance of cow shelters.

"Green fodder" should be purchased from farmers and made available to cow shelters, Adityanath said at a meeting with the officials of the Animal Husbandry Department.

As per an official statement, he told the officials that production should be based on demand and farmers should be paid a reasonable rate. This will make farmers lean towards producing "green fodder" as it will improve their income, the chief minister said.

Adityanath said warehouses should be built for straw and green fodder, adding that "green fodder" like corn, sorghum, millet and berseem lasts for three to four months.

The chief minister also gave instructions to install CCTVs at all cow shelters and said that cattle in villages near the roads should have radium strips around their necks.

Reviewing the arrangements at destitute cow shelters, Adityanath said that the chief veterinary officer, the sub-district magistrate and the block development officer should inspect them at regular intervals.

Caretakers should be deployed at all destitute cow shelters and their work should also be continuously monitored, he said.

The CM also asked for shady trees to be planted at the shelters for cows. He also said that the urban development and rural development departments should also help improve arrangements at the shelters.

