New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju on Tuesday reviewed the performance of public sector general insurance companies (PSGIC) and asked them to improve profitability.

During the meeting, he emphasised on adoption of digital solutions and product innovation to deliver seamless services for policyholders.

Also Read | How To Update Mobile Number in Aadhaar Cards? As Aadhaar Card Update Deadline Extended, Know Step-by-Step Guide.

He urged the PSGICs to focus on reducing losses, improving profitability, & strengthening the insured public's trust, the Department of Financial Services said in a post on X.

"On the occasion of #SamvidhanDiwas, Secretary DFS, along with officers and staff, read the Preamble of the #Constitution today to honour and uphold the ideals that define and unite our nation," another post said.PTI DP

Also Read | What is PAN 2.0? Here’s Everything You Need to Know About New Upgrade to PAN Cards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)