New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has helped in detection of undisclosed income of Rs 11,000 crore and seizure of 461 kg of narcotic drugs, the finance ministry said on Thursday.

The FIU under the finance ministry collects, analyses and disseminates information to law enforcement agencies about suspicious financial transactions pertaining to money laundering, terror and proliferation financing.

Also Read | RRB JE Exam 2024 Admit Card Out at rrbapply.gov.in: Hall Ticket for 7,951 Junior Engineer Posts CBT 1 Examination Released, Know Steps To Download.

The intelligence shared by FIU-IND with agencies has led to Rs 983 crore worth of assets attached, Rs 2,763 crore worth criminal proceeds identified and Rs 10,998 crore undisclosed income detected.

Besides, it helped in seizure of 461 kg of narcotic/psychotropic substances, levy of Rs 39.14 crore penalty and 184 arrests in money laundering and terror financing cases.

Also Read | What Is Mahila Samman Yojana, Announced by Arvind Kejriwal? Know Everything Including Eligibility, Benefits and How to Apply.

In a post on X, the finance ministry also said 46.31 per cent higher refunds were issued between April-November 27, 2024, during FY25. Refunds amounting to Rs 3.08 lakh crore issued during this period.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)