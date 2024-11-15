Haridwar, Nov 15 (PTI) Four members of a marriage party died while six more were injured when their car hit a divider on the highway near Manglaur here and overturned, police said on Friday.

The accident took place near Gur Mandi late Thursday night, Superintendent of Police (rural) Swapan Kishore said, adding that the collision was so powerful that the car flipped over multiple times before coming to a halt, killing two youths on the spot.

Two other people died at a hospital, he said.

The injured are hospitalised in Roorkee and the condition of one person is critical, the SP said.

The car was heading for a wedding ceremony in Roorkee, he said.

According to the SP, there were 10 'baraatis' in the car, of which one was not found at the spot. After searching for about an hour, the injured person was found sitting in a distraught state in the dark, quite far from the accident spot.

This 19-year-old youth, named Aditya, was immediately admitted to a hospital.

Three of the deceased have been identified as Sujal, Sonu and Vansh.

