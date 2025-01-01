New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The Cabinet on Wednesday approved the export of 1 million tonnes of non-basmati rice to Indonesia through National Cooperative Export Ltd (NCEL).

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Agriculture Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan told reporters.

The export will be conducted under a memorandum of understanding between NCEL, India's Cooperation Ministry and the Indonesian government, Chouhan said.

