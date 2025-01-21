New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Grip Invest, a technology-driven trading platform for fixed-income products, on Tuesday said it has enabled USD 100 million in annualised investments in 2024, marking a four-fold growth from USD 27 million in the preceding year.

A combination of customer trust, regulatory support, product diversification and an unparalleled focus on enhancing user experience has driven this impressive growth of over threefold in 2024, Grip Invest said in a statement.

*** Bharat Value Fund secures Rs 1,250 cr * Bharat Value Fund, an alternative investment fund, on Tuesday said it has secured Rs 1,250 crore in the third tranche.

The fund, managed by The Wealth Company, formerly known as Pantomath Capital Management, has fixed a target of Rs 2,500 crore, including a green shoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

Bharat Value Fund (BVF) series 1 raised Rs 500 crore in 2023 and BVF series 2 got commitments of more than Rs 1,800 crore earlier this year. Over the past year, Bharat Value Fund has raised a total of Rs 3,000 crore across Series 2 and Series 3.

