New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) on Sunday said Dhananjay Shukla has been elected as its President and Pawan G Chandak as the Vice President.

Shukla has expertise in the areas of corporate law, securities law and taxation, according to a release.

ICSI has more than 75,000 members and about 2 lakh students.

