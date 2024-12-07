Gurugram, Dec 7 (PTI) Gurugram police has busted an illegal casino operation from a farmhouse in a village here and arrested 40 people, officials said on Saturday.

Based on a tip-off, the police conducted a raid at the Mapple farmhouse in Khadarpur village on Friday night, police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 7, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Police arrested 40 people, including the operators and the people who were gambling at the casino, they said.

The police have recovered two casino tables, 3,180 tokens and six packets of cards used for gambling from the possession of the accused, they added.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 7, 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

An FIR was registered at the Sector 65 police station. Efforts are being made to arrest the other people involved with the illegal casino, police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)