New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) India has initiated investigations into alleged dumping of two Chinese products -- a chemical used in rubber industry and nylon filament yarn -- according to commerce ministry notifications.

The ministry's investigation arm, Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR), is probing the dumping of nylon filament yarn from China and Vietnam; and TDQ (trimethyl dihydroquinoline).

Also Read | Odisha Police Constable Answer Key 2024 Released At odishapolice.gov.in, Objections Open Until December 30.

While Century Enka, Gujarat Polyfilms, and Oriilon India have filed an application for the initiation of anti-dumping investigation on the yarn; NOCIL Ltd has submitted a similar plea for TDQ.

According to two separate notifications of the DGTR, the directorate has initiated the probes "on the basis of the duly substantiated written application submitted" by the applicants.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: 3% DA Hike For Central Government Employees Soon? Check Latest Update.

If it is established that the dumping has caused material injury to domestic players, the DGTR would recommend the imposition of anti-dumping duty on these imports. The finance ministry takes the final decision to impose duties.

Anti-dumping probes are conducted by countries to determine whether domestic industries have been hurt because of a surge in cheap imports.

As a countermeasure, they impose these duties under the multilateral regime of the Geneva-based World Trade Organization (WTO). The duty is aimed at ensuring fair trading practices and creating a level-playing field for domestic producers vis-a-vis foreign producers and exporters.

India has already imposed anti-dumping duty on several products to tackle cheap imports from various countries, including China.

The directorate has initiated as many as 43 anti-dumping investigations in 2024 so far on different products. Of this, 34 are against China.

The countries against which these probes have been initiated included Russia, Taiwan, and Japan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)