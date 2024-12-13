Chennai, Dec 13 (PTI) Innovative ideas will bring immense value to how the government functions and also contribute to improving the quality of life of millions of people, Tamil Nadu Information Technology and Digital Services Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan said.

Addressing the valedictory of the grand finale of Software Edition of Smart India Hackathon 2024 at Rajalakshmi Engineering College here on Thursday evening, Thiagarajan, lauded the institution for hosting an event on such a scale.

He said that through their distinguished work, students were directly contributing to the entire spectrum of education in India.

"I am glad to note that hackathons are changing the education scenario. It is a wonderful collaboration between the government, academia, and industry," Thiagarajan stated.

Rajalakshmi Engineering College is among the prestigious nodal centres for Smart India Hackathon SIH 2024 organised along with the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell (MoE) and All India Council for Technical Education, Government of India.

Abhay Meghanathan, vice chairman, Rajalakshmi Institutions, K M Suceendran, Head, Global Academic Alliance, TCS and R Selvam, vice president, TIEMA, and Managing Director, Precision Engineering and Technology Centre took part in the inaugural event.

