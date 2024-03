Malappuram (Kerala), Mar 21 (PTI) A 50-year-old courier service driver died in a head-on collision between the vehicle he was driving and a KSRTC bus on a bridge near Changaramkulam in this north Kerala district on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 4 am and the exact cause of the accident is not yet known, police said.

The victim was trapped inside the vehicle after the accident and it took some time to cut it open and pull him out, they said.

Around 10 others, who were in the bus, suffered injuries, with one of them in a serious condition. All the injured are hospitalised presently, police said.

A case of accidental death was registered and an investigation is on, police said, adding that further details would be available only after the inquest proceedings are over.

