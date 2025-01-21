Kota, Jan 20 (PTI) A 29-year-old man allegedly died after he allegedly consumed poison at his home here in Chechat town in Rajasthan's Kota district, police said on Monday.

Police said the man was in love with a woman who was soon to be married to someone else.

Also Read | January 21 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 21.

Danish Sheikh is alleged to have died after consuming some poisonous substance at his home late on Sunday. His father rushed him to local hospital, where doctors referred him to Jhalawar district hospital.

He succumbed around 4 am on Monday morning, police said.

Also Read | 8th Pay Commission for Pensioners: What Will Be Minimum Pension if Fitment Factor Raised to 2.86? Check Details Here.

Danish has allegedly blamed the woman and her brother of fabricating a false case of stealing phone.

Chechat SHO Rajendra Prasad Meena said his allegations will be investigated.

Police handed over the body to family members after post-mortem and lodged a case under Section 194 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was lodged for further investigation, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)