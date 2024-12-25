Bhadohi, Dec 25 (PTI) A 32-year-old man was killed Wednesday after his car collided with a nilgai and crashed into a tree, police said.

Inspector Ajit Kumar Srivastava of the Aurai police station said that the incident occurred early in the morning when Indrajit Singh was driving his car from Babusarai to his home in Singapur village.

A nilgai suddenly came in front of his speeding car. "The collision caused the car to lose control, hit a tree and overturn," Srivastava said.

Singh, who was injured in the accident, was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries later in the evening. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the official added.

