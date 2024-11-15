Pithoragarh, Nov 15 (PTI) A man from Jaipur allegedly killed Uttarakhand's state fish, the Golden Mahseer, by misusing his permit for angling, officials said.

The Golden Mahaseer is a protected species of fish found in the water bodies of Uttarakhand.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The incident took place on November 9 in the Boom range of Champawat forest division. A complaint about it was received from a Mahila Mangal Dal (group of women volunteers) of Kaligunth Purnagiri, Tanakpur Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Akash Joshi said.

A video of the incident was also received and investigations are underway in the matter, Joshi said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for November 15, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

According to Champawat Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati an FIR could be filed and action under appropriate sections of wildlife protection act and cruelty to animals act could be taken against the angler.

The angler has been identified as one Asif Raza Khan, Ganapati said.

Angling of Golden Mahaseer during the angling fest is allowed in the Kali river but its killing is not permitted, officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)