Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) A man killed his father and step-mother over a property dispute at Kusugal village in Dharwad district, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Ashokappa Kobbannavar and his wife Sharamma.

According to a preliminary investigation, Gangadharappa was fighting with his father over a property owned by him.

Huballi Rural police said Gangadharappa killed them on Thursday and fled the scene.

The police have launched a manhunt for him.

