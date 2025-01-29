New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Union Minister for Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday launched state and Union Territory Microsites under the e-Shram initiative and the Occupational Shortage Index (OSI).

The minister rolled out the two initiatives during a meeting with state/Union Territory Labour Ministers & Secretaries held here, a labour ministry statement said.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Terminal 1 To Be Demolished for Renovation: From Air Traffic Management to Reopening Date, Here's Everything About the T1 Redevelopment.

At the launch, Mandaviya said the multilingual e-Shram microsite facility is aimed at providing seamless access to both state and Central government welfare programmes to workers in the unorganised sector.

This will not only empower workers but also enhance transparency and efficiency in welfare service delivery, he said.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, January 29 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Regarding the OSI, he said, "By leveraging real-time labour market data, we are ensuring that skill development and job matching processes are data-driven and tailored to the actual needs of industries, making our workforce future-ready."

The OSI will support policymakers, training institutions, and businesses in bridging skill gaps in high-demand sectors.

The index is designed to enable more effective decision-making in workforce planning and skill development initiatives, optimising job matching and guiding state governments and employers in creating targeted skill development programmes.

The e-Shram Microsites are state-specific digital platforms which seamlessly integrate national e-Shram database.

The two-way integration between state portals and the eShram portals will facilitate simplified registration of unorganised workers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)