New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Tuesday said it has partnered with Saraswat Co-operative Bank Ltd to provide customised auto retail financing solutions for customers.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the collaboration, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd (MSIL) said in a statement.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 10, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"Our partnership with Saraswat Bank is a step forward in providing our customers with easy, flexible and personalised financing options that cater to their needs," MSIL Senior Executive Officer - Marketing & Sales, Partho Banerjee said in a statement.

Saraswat Co-operative Bank Chairman Gautam E Thakur said, "This association will ensure that customers have very competitive terms and best possible services, which shall benefit them immensely."

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, December 10 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)