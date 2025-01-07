New Delhi, Jan 7 (PTI) Home appliances and air conditioner maker Midea Group on Tuesday said it has appointed Siddharth Saxena as the Country Head for its India operations.

Saxena brings over 25 years of international experience in the home appliances industry, having worked extensively across the Middle East, Africa, and India. He has been with the Midea Group for 14 years holding several key roles, the company said in a statement.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 Start and End Dates in Prayagraj: What Are the Six Shahi Snan Dates? Know Important Mahakumbh Mela Bathing and Spiritual Rituals To Mark the Grand Festival in Uttar Pradesh.

Prior to joining India operations, he was the Regional Director for the Middle East, where he led strategic initiatives to expand market presence and drive revenue growth, it added.

In his new role as the country head, Saxena will focus on further strengthening Midea's position in the Indian market, driving the company's strategic initiatives, expanding its consumer base, and enhancing brand presence across India, the company said.

Also Read | January 7 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries: Know About Famous People and Celebrities Born on January 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)