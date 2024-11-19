Alappuzha (Kerala), Nov 19 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman fish vendor who had been missing from her home in Karunagappally in Kollam district found to have been murdered, and her body was exhumed in Karoor in Ambalappuzha near here on Tuesday, police said.

The police have arrested her friend, a fisherman in connection with the murder.

According to police, the family of the victim filed a police complaint after she went missing on November 6.

After her mobile phone was found in a KSRTC bus in Ernakulam and its call records were tracked, a breakthrough has been made in the case, police said. Based on the evidence, the police have taken 50-year-old suspect, fisherman Jayachandran, into custody on on Monday in Karunagappally and he confessed to have murdered her, an official said.

A police team have taken him to Ambalappuzha on Tuesday morning and he identified a spot near his house as a place where he buried the body of the woman. Police have exhumed the body in a decomposed state and transported it to Alappuzha Medical College for a post-mortem.

According to police, Jayachandran invited the victim to his house as his wife and son were away. Police suspect the woman was killed when a quarrel erupted between them over her friendship with another man. The woman, who got separated from her husband over a year ago, became acquainted with Jayachandran in Karunagappally, police sources said.

