New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd advanced over 2 per cent on Wednesday after the firm reported a 16 per cent rise in overall auto sales in December 2024.

The stock climbed 2.45 per cent to Rs 3,080.70 apiece on the BSE. Intra-day, it rallied 2.65 per cent to Rs 3,086.65.

On the NSE, it ended at Rs 3,078 per share, up 2.35 per cent.

The company had posted an overall sales of 60,188 units in December 2023.

Passenger vehicle sales stood at 41,424 units last month compared to 35,174 units in the year-ago period, up 18 per cent, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

"The year ended on a high, as we became the only Indian auto company to attain the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) world leader status within the auto sector," M&M Ltd President, Automotive Division, Veejay Nakra said.

