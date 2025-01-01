New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) State-owned NMDC on Wednesday said its iron ore production increased by 5.1 per cent to 4.71 million tonne (MT) in December.

The output was 4.48 MT in the corresponding month of previous fiscal, NMDC said in a filing to BSE.

However, last month's sales dropped to 3.91 MT from 4.19 MT a year ago. The production and sales figures are provisional.

Hyderabad-based NMDC, under Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest iron ore mining company.

NMDC alone caters around 20 per cent to the country's demand for the key steel-making raw material.

