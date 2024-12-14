Gurugram, Dec 14 (PTI) A man was killed and nine others, including the driver of a three-wheeler, were injured after a speeding pick-up jeep rammed into their vehicle here on Saturday, police said.

An FIR has been registered at Sector 37 police station and the jeep driver has been arrested, they said.

According to a complaint lodged by a passenger, Ankush Mor, hailing from Haryana's Hisar, the accident occurred around 5.30 am opposite Sunlife Hospital near Khandsa village.

He had boarded the three-wheeler from Rampura flyover at 5.20 am along with several other passengers, the police said citing the complaint.

The vehicle had stopped near the hospital to pick up another passenger when the speeding jeep rammed into the three-wheeler, they said.

The injured -- Ashok, Ram Khilawan, Rati Ram, Gunja Gupta, Kiran Devi, Yogesh, Mulayam Singh, Avnesh Kumar, and driver Rajbir -- were taken to a hospital where Avnesh was declared brought dead by doctors, the police added.

The body has been handed over to the family after post mortem, they said.

The jeep driver, Pradeep Kumar, was caught by bystanders and handed over to the police, Mor said in his complaint.

Pradeep's vehicle has been impounded and further investigation in the matter is underway, the police said.

